Find Out All The Fashion And Style Gabrielle Union Is Serving For Her Ebony Cover

Gabrielle Union graces the cover of Ebony Magazine for their April/May 2018 issue and it’s gorgeous.

The actress wears a Michael Kors ensemble on the cover and gives a seductive pose. The juxtaposition between the white v-neck top and the sequin biased cut skirt is splendid and eye-catching. Her hair was done by Larry Sims.

GABRIELLE 👑 MARC JACOBS A post shared by Thomas Christos (@thomaschristos) on Apr 12, 2018 at 10:42am PDT

The editorial is equally as stunning. In the above shot, she’s wearing Marc Jacobs.

GABRIELLE⚡️STELLA MCCARTNEY A post shared by Thomas Christos (@thomaschristos) on Apr 12, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

Union wears Stella McCartney and gives a confident pose. This shot is fire.

The editorial and cover are styled by Thomas Christos.

