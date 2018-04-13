Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Not Sure Why ‘Eskimo’ Is A Derogatory Term? Read This Now.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Twitter user @katvondawn wants you to know it is not OK to refer to the people of Alaska as “Eskimos.” If you didn’t know, the term is a slur, native Alaskan tribes are offended by it, and you should be offended by it too. Here’s why:

Are you guilty of using the slur? After reading this, be sure to do better.

'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Has Khloé Kardashian ‘Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson For…
 12 hours ago
04.15.18
#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips…
 12 hours ago
04.15.18
How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You…
 16 hours ago
04.15.18
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor…
 16 hours ago
04.15.18
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj:…
 18 hours ago
04.15.18
Watch As Bounty Hunters Kick Down The Door…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Gabrielle Union Distances Herself From Tristan Thompson Cheating…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Towanda Braxton Is Suing Vincent Herbert
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Tristian Thompson’s Instagram Page In Shambles With Trolls…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Beyoncé Would Be Proud: This Singer Recovered From…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Rising Star: Toronto’s GNA Remixed Missy Elliott’s Classic…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Photos