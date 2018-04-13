Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: New York Hit Panic Mode When Someone Mistook This Small Critter For A Tiger

Calm. Down.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Winter at the Bronx Zoo

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

Oh New Yorkers.

So much time spent in the urban streets, you wouldn’t know the difference between a wild cat and a tiny mammal if it smacked you in the face.

One person was ready to put the city on red alert when they thought they saw a tiger roaming the streets of Washington Heights.

However, turns out, it wasn’t a tiger they were watching out for.

It was a little tiny raccoon.

 

Folks who got push notifications about the incident were no longer in a state of terror.

And of course the jokes followed.

It turns out, New Yorkers only have a little bit to be afraid of when it comes to raccoons.

According to the New York Post, raccoons have a high risk of rabies, thus hundreds of them get put down in New York every year. They even had to put down lil’ tiger once they caught them.

“The raccoon was brought into our facility and was euthanized as required by law for all vector species animals brought into the shelter,” said a spokesperson for New York’s Animal Care Centers.

However, it turns out that though hundreds of raccoons are put down each year, only a small percentage of them end up having rabies. The sad part is, the raccoons have to be dead in order for them to administer the test, because they need their brain tissue. 

New York is required to destroy animals suspected of having rabies, unless they’re dogs, cats, ferrets or livestock. These animals can be held under observation if they bite a human and the test isn’t done if they don’t seem sick after 10 days.

Whereas, when it comes to raccoons, The Health Department tested 662 raccoons for rabies between 2014 and 2016 and only 18 turned out to have the viral disease.

So basically, raccoons have to deal with being mistaken for wild cats AND they have to deal with species profiling.

Smh.

There’s no justice in this world.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading LOL: New York Hit Panic Mode When Someone Mistook This Small Critter For A Tiger

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Has Khloé Kardashian ‘Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson For…
 12 hours ago
04.15.18
#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips…
 12 hours ago
04.15.18
How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You…
 16 hours ago
04.15.18
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor…
 16 hours ago
04.15.18
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj:…
 18 hours ago
04.15.18
Watch As Bounty Hunters Kick Down The Door…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Gabrielle Union Distances Herself From Tristan Thompson Cheating…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Towanda Braxton Is Suing Vincent Herbert
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Uuum…So Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ Has Folks Jumping Out…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Tristian Thompson’s Instagram Page In Shambles With Trolls…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Beyoncé Would Be Proud: This Singer Recovered From…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Rising Star: Toronto’s GNA Remixed Missy Elliott’s Classic…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Photos