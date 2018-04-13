TJMS
Morning Minute: Brian Davis The Cracker Jack Announcer

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/13/18- Sports announcer Brian Davis is in the dog house for referring to Oklahoma Thunder player Russell Westbrook as being “out of his cotton picking mind.” Strong words especailly for a sports annnouncer but Chris Paul has something for him.

Photos