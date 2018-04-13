It’s Friday The 13th…Have A Tarantula Burger From Bull City Burger In Durham!

Why not kick off the weekend with a juicy burger…topped with a tarantula.

In celebration of exotic meat month, Durham’s own Bull City Burger is offering a burger with the famed spider on top of it.

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot! David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

