Local
Home > Local

It’s Friday The 13th…Have A Tarantula Burger From Bull City Burger In Durham!

Karen Clark
3 reads
Leave a comment
ZSL Whipsnade Zoo grants spider-boy his Halloween wish

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Why not kick off the weekend with a juicy burger…topped with a tarantula.

In celebration of exotic meat month, Durham’s own Bull City Burger is offering a burger with the famed spider on top of it.

 

 

 

 

The 2017 Miss Universe Pageant

These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation

12 photos Launch gallery

These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation

Continue reading These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation

These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation

Miss Jamaica Universe 2017, Davina Bennett, is stunning. The island beauty posted a set of bright and bold photos with stylish lewks from Tia's Clothing. As I'm here cold in NYC, these looks are making me want to take an island vacation stat. The clothing is from Kingston, Jamaica with pricing from $27.00 to $90.00. Check out our gallery for these looks that will inspire your next vacation. Best part about it? All these looks are shoppable at www.tiaclothesgirl.com. If you buy an outfit, tag us @HelloBeautiful and tell us about quality and fit. At the time of publication, we could not reach Tia's Clothing for comment.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Bull City Burger , durham , Tarantula

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Debuted New HGTV…
 1 hour ago
04.13.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show
Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth…
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 12 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 19 hours ago
04.13.18
Raves R Us: Epic Party In An Abandoned…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Nicki Minaj Cries, Reveals Beef With Cardi B
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma,…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Stunning: This Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah &…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: The Weeknd Drops Another Video For His…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Photos