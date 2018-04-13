TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: Who Does Janice Dickinson Remind You Of?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4 reads
Leave a comment

4/13/18- So much information has come out about Bill Cosby’s trial and while discussing the details of the trial, Sybil couldn’t help but notice a striking resemblance between Janice Dickinson and Caitlin Jenner. No lie but she may be on to something!

Caityln Jenenr & Janice Dickinson

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

/

(Photo Credit:  Ross Alan)

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Who Does Janice Dickinson Remind You Of?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions
 34 mins ago
04.13.18
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show
Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth…
 50 mins ago
04.13.18
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth Days After Finding Out…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 1 day ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits :…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Cynthia Nixon Is Coming For That Black Vote!…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Photos