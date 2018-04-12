Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A Trip To Memphis In The “Save It For Me” Video

0 reads Leave a comment
Yo Gotti takes a trip back to his hometown of Memphis in the new video he just released for “Save It For Me,” which is an album cut from his 2017 project, I Still Am.
Throughout the visual, the rapper pulls up to his old neighborhood in a fresh new Lamborghini, as he flexes throughout the streets in his fancy whip. He spends his time remembering a girl that got away, and later reconciles with an old fling before bringing her to a party in his Lambo
Chris Brown‘s portion of the video features him doing what he does best, dancing and singing in a warehouse.
Check out the video below.
