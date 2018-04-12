Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Raves R Us: Epic Party In An Abandoned Toys R Us Gets Shut Down

Let us live!

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Toys R Us Files For Liquidation, Will Shutter All U.S. Stores

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

For many folks, the end of Toys R Us meant the end of the world…or at least an end to their childhood.

 

With loads of Toys R Us stores going out of business in the U.S. and the U.K., it’s understandable that some folks would want the store chain to end with a bang.

People in West London had the right idea when they tried to throw an illegal rave in an abandoned Toys R Us building.

 

However, just as soon as the beautiful idea was birthed, it was soon squashed by the po po.

On March 31, five people were arrested for trying to throw the “Easter Weekend rave,” according to Variety. Right when organizers were going to set up, the cops came in and seized the sound system.

(Sigh).

A rave at many people’s first place of ecstasy would have been epic.

 

But of course, the world won’t let us have nice things.

Again, R.I.P. Toys R Us.

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Raves R Us: Epic Party In An Abandoned Toys R Us Gets Shut Down

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Debuted New HGTV…
 1 hour ago
04.13.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show
Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth…
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 12 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 19 hours ago
04.13.18
Raves R Us: Epic Party In An Abandoned…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Nicki Minaj Cries, Reveals Beef With Cardi B
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma,…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Stunning: This Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah &…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: The Weeknd Drops Another Video For His…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Photos