LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting Kanye On His Record Player

A Washington high school teacher had one rule for his students when they were about to take their physics midterm.

No cell phones.

This however was unacceptable for one bright mind, since he couldn’t seem to get through a test without Kanye West.

How was he going to play his music though?

The kid brought in a whole record player.

Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat. This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now… pic.twitter.com/p57iMIal7D — Eric Saueracker (@esaueracker) April 11, 2018

Album of choice?

The College Dropout.

And in case you were wondering…yes the student did ace their test.

Guess we can thank Kanye.

