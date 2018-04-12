Entertainment News
Season 2 Of OWN’s “Black Love” Explores The Love Stories Of Sterling K. Brown, Tina Knowles, Tamia & More

Discover the love stories behind some of your favorite Black celebs' relationships on season 2 of 'Black Love.'

Sterling & Wife

Source: OWN / OWN

“Black Love” is back on OWN for a second season of love in color. Dive into the love stories of ‘This Is Us’ star Sterling K. Brown and his real life wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, Mama Knowles-Lawson and her beau Richard Lawson, gospel power house Kirk Franklin & his wife Tammy and more.

Peep the sneak peek below:

Also, “Black Love” is extending over to Mother’s Day with OWN’s “Motherly Love” special with the families of the stars  telling their stories, featuring “Queen Sugar’s” Kofi Siriboe, author Hill Harper, and gospel duo Erica & Tina Campbell.

The special premieres Tuesday, May 8 (10 p.m. ET/PT)  on OWN.

Continue reading Season 2 Of OWN's "Black Love" Explores The Love Stories Of Sterling K. Brown, Tina Knowles, Tamia & More

