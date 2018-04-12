Entertainment News
New Digital Show “Listen To Black Women” Premieres Tomorrow

"Listen To Black Women" is for Black women, by Black women. Your opinion matters.

Foxy NC Staff
LTBW RESPECTABILITY

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women, and we want to hear from you!

Each episode we will include the voices of our audience online, feedback from an expert, and results from weekly polls that ask you to weigh in on the topic. This show is shaped by your input, so make sure to let your opinions be heard!

Tune in on Fridays to find out the results and what others had to say on social media, as well as our hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly, and other show guests.

This week’s topic:  Who Gets To Make History As A Black Woman?

In the last year unapologetic Black womanhood has shown up in entertainment and music with women from Mo’Nique to Cardi B reimagining what success looks like for us. Along with the spotlight, of course, comes the harsh criticism from the public, with many naysayers condemning the free spirited nature of the Cardis and Tiffany Haddishs as “too much.”

Do respectability politics still control how Black women conduct themselves in the public eye? Tune in tomorrow at 9:00am and find out.

 

Women Of Color Need Not Play The Respectability Politics Game

Elle Varner Sets Twitter On Fire With Tweets On Respectability Politics

Erykah Badu Enters Respectability Politics Conversation; Gets Dragged By Twitter

