Nicki Minaj Cries, Reveals Beef With Cardi B

Nicki Minaj feels like Cardi B benefited off making her look like the “bad guy” while promoting their collaboration Motorsport.

The head Barb released two new tracks today and fans were listening with their ears to the speaker to see if Nicki dissed the Invasion Of Privacy rapper.

While there are some questions lyrics on Chun-Li and Barbie Tingz much of the hype has been around Nicki’s interview on Apple Radio when she grew emotional while talking about Cardi.

“The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after MotorSport came out. With MotorSport, I kinda felt ambushed,” she revealed.

“The first thing that came out of her mouth about a Nicki Minaj feature was ‘she changed the verse’ … When it was time to clear the air about that, no one did that. All of them allowed me to look like I lied.”

Nicki explained that a scheduling conflict hindered her from being on set at the same time as Cardi.

“I said to him, ‘You know if I don’t show up, they’re gonna think it’s because I’m doing it to be mean’ … They [Migos and Cardi] all knew that and still did interviews and jumped around it just to paint Nicki as the bad person so you could play the victim. That really, really, really hurt me because I really supported her.”

Are you buying Nicki’s story?

Listen to Nicki’s new joints, here.

Photos