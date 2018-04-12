Entertainment News
Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Bow Wow’s ‘Last Radio Interview’ Ever

Tune in.

Foxy NC Staff
Bow Wow hit up The Breakfast Club and talked about a lot of the rumors that’ve plagued his life lately, wanting to commit suicide, being signed to Death Row Records at seven years old, the #BowWowChallenge and more. According to Bow, a lot of what you hear about him is #FakeNews.

Watch what is supposed to be his “last radio interview ever” up top, then hit the flip to see some reckless reactions.

