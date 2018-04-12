Watch: Rihanna Shows Off Her Hacking Skills In New ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

1 reads Leave a comment
The highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 trailer has finally arrived, and it’s getting fans super hype for the movie to come out this summer.
The film is a spinoff of the Ocean’s 11 franchise, and stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, who is the sister to George Clooney‘s Danny, and has been scheming for “five years, eight months, and 12 days” on how to pull off her next heist–which is what the film is all about.
Throughout the trailer, the team of women attempt to infiltrate the Met Gala, and Rihanna’s character uses her skills to hack the system so everyone involved can potentially walk away with $16.5 million dollars.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours