Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Rihanna Shows Off Her Hacking Skills In New ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

The first 'Ocean's 8' trailer is finally here!

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, and Cate Blanchett acting together in 'Ocean's Eight'

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 trailer has finally arrived, and it’s getting fans super hype for the movie to come out this summer.

The film is a spinoff of the Ocean’s 11 franchise, and stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah PaulsonAwkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, who is the sister to George Clooney‘s Danny, and has been scheming for “five years, eight months, and 12 days” on how to pull off her next heist–which is what the film is all about.

Throughout the trailer, the team of women attempt to infiltrate the Met Gala, and Rihanna’s character uses her skills to hack the system so everyone involved can potentially walk away with $16.5 million dollars.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Rihanna Shows Off Her Hacking Skills In New ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2016
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule
 16 mins ago
04.13.18
Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Debuted New HGTV…
 2 hours ago
04.13.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show
Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth…
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 12 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 19 hours ago
04.13.18
Raves R Us: Epic Party In An Abandoned…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Nicki Minaj Cries, Reveals Beef With Cardi B
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma,…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Stunning: This Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah &…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Photos