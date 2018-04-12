Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: The Weeknd Drops Another Video For His Melancholy Track, “Call Out My Name”

He just dropped the official video after sharing a Spotify-exclusive earlier this month

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

The Weeknd shared a Spotify-exclusive video for “Call Out My Name” earlier this month, and now he returns with another video for the track.

Dubbed the song’s “main video,” the new “Call Out My Name” visual follows Abel wandering through some empty streets as he sings along to the heartfelt lyrics. The entire video transforms into black and white before the Canadian singer is transported into burning plains, where he is surrounded by all sorts of wildlife.

Watch the Saul Germaine-directed “Call Out My Name” video below. You can also catch The Weeknd’s performances via livestream this and next weekend for his headlining performances at Coachella.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: The Weeknd Drops Another Video For His Melancholy Track, “Call Out My Name”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Debuted New HGTV…
 2 hours ago
04.13.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show
Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth…
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 12 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 19 hours ago
04.13.18
Raves R Us: Epic Party In An Abandoned…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Nicki Minaj Cries, Reveals Beef With Cardi B
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma,…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Stunning: This Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah &…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: The Weeknd Drops Another Video For His…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Photos