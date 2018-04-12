Anthony Brown Brings His Talents To Women’s Empowerment 2018

2 reads Leave a comment
Ready to usher in the Spirit of God to the PNC Arena, Anthony Brown talks with Melissa about coming to Women’s Empowerment this Saturday.
- What does he say when Melissa asks him to write a song for her?
- What’s next and who else is he working with?
- What can we expect?
Initially known as the ‘go-to songwriter and vocal arranger’ for artists, Anthony Brown (along with his group, group therAPy) emerged as a breakthrough artist when he released their self-titled freshman album “Anthony Brown & group therAPy” in 2012. Since then he has given us hits like: Testimony, Worth, Trust in You and more…. He has since been nominated and won numerous awards: Stellar, Grammy, Dove, Billboard and BET awards.
His latest single, written with Warryn Campbell is: “I Got That”
