Local
Home > Local

Anthony Brown Brings His Talents To Women’s Empowerment 2018

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Anthony Brown at Women's Empowerment

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Ready to usher in the Spirit of God to the PNC Arena, Anthony Brown talks with Melissa about coming to Women’s Empowerment this Saturday.

  • What does he say when Melissa asks him to write a song for her?
  • What’s next and who else is he working with?
  • What can we expect?

 

Initially known as the ‘go-to songwriter and vocal arranger’ for artists, Anthony Brown (along with his group, group therAPy) emerged as a breakthrough artist when he released their self-titled freshman album “Anthony Brown & group therAPy” in 2012.  Since then he has given us hits like:  Testimony, Worth, Trust in You and more…. He has since been nominated and won numerous awards:  Stellar, Grammy, Dove, Billboard and BET awards.

His latest single, written with Warryn Campbell is:  “I Got That”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Anthony Brown Brings His Talents To Women’s Empowerment 2018

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2016
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule
 17 mins ago
04.13.18
Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Debuted New HGTV…
 2 hours ago
04.13.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show
Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth…
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 12 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 19 hours ago
04.13.18
Raves R Us: Epic Party In An Abandoned…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Nicki Minaj Cries, Reveals Beef With Cardi B
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma,…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Stunning: This Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah &…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Photos