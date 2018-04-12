Local
Home > Local

Koryn Hawthorne Brings Her Voice To Women’s Empowerment

Foxy NC Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment -- Koryn Hawthorne

Source: courtesy of Koryn Hawthorne / courtesy of Koryn Hawthorne

You may have seen her on Season 8 of “The Voice” and now she brings her voice to Women’s Empowerment. Koryn Hawthorne is on a mission to move people with her music and her debut EP from RCA Inspiration is sure to do just that. The self-titled project is full of contagiously uplifting songs that provide the jolt of energy and intensity the world has been waiting for.

The Louisiana-born beauty who burst onto the scene at 17, as a contender on Season 8 of NBC’s The Voice has been anxiously awaiting her time to share her first solo project with the public. While she finished fourth in the competition, Koryn made quite an impact on judges and audiences with her powerful voice and emotive performances. Week after week, she captivated crowds and showcased poise and presence not usually seen in a teenager.

Judges were floored by her maturity and noted her continuous growth throughout the competition. Her stirring rendition of “How Great Thou Art” even debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart. Her undeniable talent prompted Pharrell Williams to finally complete a long-unfinished song, “Bright Fire” just for her.

When she was eliminated one thing was clear; it wasn’t the last time the tenacious teen would move a crowd to tears ….

Listen as Koryn talks with Melissa about her Journey and coming to Women’s Empowerment.

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Koryn Hawthorne Brings Her Voice To Women’s Empowerment

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2016
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule
 17 mins ago
04.13.18
Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Debuted New HGTV…
 2 hours ago
04.13.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show
Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth…
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 12 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 19 hours ago
04.13.18
Raves R Us: Epic Party In An Abandoned…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Nicki Minaj Cries, Reveals Beef With Cardi B
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma,…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Stunning: This Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah &…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Photos