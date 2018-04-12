Morning Minute: Is Paul Ryan Sneaking Out The Back Door?

4/12/18- Speaker of The House Paul Ryan announced yesterday that he will not be seeking re-election next year because he wants to spend more time with his family. However, Chris Paul believes Paul Ryan is sneaking out the back!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: