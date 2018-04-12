Huggy Lowdown: ‘Nice, New And Smart’

4/12/18- Have you ever heard anyone describe missiles as “nice, new and smart”? Neither has Huggy but that’s the way President Donald Trump likes to think of them.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

