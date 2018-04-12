Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To Court For More Child Support

Photo by

Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To Court For More Child Support

Things just keep getting messier between the former couple.

Danielle Jennings
Actor/activist Jesse Williams is back in court again over the seemingly never-ending child support issues between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife over their two children.

The as-yet-to-be-finalized divorce between Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee has been nothing but drama from the moment the couple spilt over a year ago and just continues to get worse. TMZ is reporting that Drake-Lee is requesting an increase in child support needed to raise the couple’s two young children.

Via TMZ:

Jesse Williams’ estranged wife has gone to court asking for more money to support their 2 kids, TMZ has learned.

Aryn Drake-Lee filed docs claiming the $50,695 per month Jesse’s been ordered to fork over in spousal support falls way short of covering expenses for their kids, ages 4 and 2.  In the docs, Aryn says she’s paying 100% of the kids’ bills right now … including clothes, food, traveling outside L.A. to visit family, swimming and dance lessons, child care and tuition. Aryn says that pushes expenses to $73,369 per month. 

Aryn claims Jesse can afford it since he makes at least $250k per “Grey’s Anatomy” episode, so she wants to be reimbursed for what she’s had to cover so far.

That’s not all, since Drake-Lee stressed that she is paying 100% of the kids’ bills, she also wants Williams to cough up $200K to cover her legal fees. Williams previously agreed to pay $50K of her legal fees, however clearly that isn’t even close to what her legal bills have amounted to.

 

