Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Fired From ‘RHOA’ Due To Incarcerated Boyfriend

This will make the second time that Sheree has lost her coveted peach.

The self-proclaimed “bone carrier” Sheree Whitfield may need to find a new title for herself because multiple sources have confirmed that she has once again been fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, this time it’s allegedly because of her incarcerated boyfriend, Tyrone.

With the RHOA Season 10 reunion just getting started and Season 11 filming set to commence in just a few months, cast members have reportedly been sent out their renewal contracts for the upcoming season. However, one cast member who won’t be returning (according to several reports) is Sheree Whitfield—and apparently she has her imprisoned boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams to thank. US Weekly is reporting that since Whitfield’s relationship with Gilliams is a big part of her storyline, not being able to film at the prison he’s in is a problem.

Via US Weekly:

Sheree Whitfield will not be invited back as a Housewife for season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ multiple sources confirm to ‘US Weekly.’ 

One source tells ‘US’ that Sheree was fired after the filming of the season 10 reunion and is “very upset.” The source adds that her relationship with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, who is currently serving 10 years in prison for stealing $5 million in wire fraud schemes, may have played a role in the network’s decision not to bring her back.

“Bravo can’t film inside or even outside the jail. This is causing a problem with her storyline,” the source explains.

If you’ll recall, this isn’t the first time that Whitfield has been fired from the Bravo hit series. Back in 2012, she was let go after being apart of the show for the first four seasons. She returned in 2015 as “a friend of” and regained full cast member status in 2016 for Season 9 and Season 10 in 2017.

Whitfield’s BFF Kim Zolciak-Biermann is also reportedly out for the show’s next season. Practically all of the current RHOA cast has issues with her, especially star NeNe Leakes, and since she was only in a recurring capacity her not being apart of Season 11 is no surprise.

 

