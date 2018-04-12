Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter Than You Give Her Credit For

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Cardi B is a hot topic now that she’s dropped her new album and announced her pregnancy. One of the subjects that have come up revolves around Cardi B’s education. For whatever reason, many people find it hard to believe that the Bronx rapper is actually pretty darn smart. Allow us to jog your memory. Here are 5 times Cardi proved she had Bodak Brains.

1. Cardi B Knows Her Presidents

Cardi B wowed GQ when she hit them with some presidential facts.

Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading 5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter Than You Give Her Credit For

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 12 hours ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits :…
 14 hours ago
04.12.18
Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions
 16 hours ago
04.12.18
Cynthia Nixon Is Coming For That Black Vote!…
 19 hours ago
04.12.18
Damn, Dawgs: When Doing It For The ‘Gram…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
When A Poot Becomes A $1 Million Lawsuit:…
 21 hours ago
04.12.18
Photos