Top Of The Morning: ‘How You Got Em Is How You Could Lose Them’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/12/18- Tristan Thompson got booed last night when he came on court to play after news of him cheating again and this time within days of his girlfriend giving birth to their child. Sybil recognizes how sad it is but remembers her grandmother used to say, “How you get em is how you could lose them.”

Photos