Top Of The Morning: ‘How You Got Em Is How You Could Lose Them’

4/12/18- Tristan Thompson got booed last night when he came on court to play after news of him cheating again and this time within days of his girlfriend giving birth to their child. Sybil recognizes how sad it is but remembers her grandmother used to say, “How you get em is how you could lose them.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: