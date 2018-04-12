Poll: Today is National Grilled Cheese Day…..Name Your Favorite Cheese

April 12th, is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, and its a food holiday we can all get behind. Food historians say the sandwich was first served in the United States in the 1920s and was originally made as an open-faced sandwich. Today restaurants, cafes and coffee shops have their own spin on all kinds of takes on the simple sandwich, adding pesto, bacon and various types of cheese. Some even replace the bread with doughnuts.

The best way to celebrate this holiday is to indulge in as many grilled cheese sandwiches as you can! A grilled cheese sandwich always taste better with a cup of tomato soup.

Take out Poll: What’s your favorite grilled cheese sandwich?

Must Read:

#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of The World’s Best Universities

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: