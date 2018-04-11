Need Love In Your Life? New Sour Patch Kids Ice Cream Is Here For You

So apparently, a future lover for thousands of people has been laying low and now it’s finally ready to come out!

I’m talking about Sour Patch Kids ice cream of course.

The Instagram page JunkFoodMom posted their Red, White & Blue ice cream and now folks are celebrating the frozen treat they didn’t know they were missing.

Here’s the scoop:

The Red, White & Blue includes vanilla ice cream…

Lemon sorbet…

Redberry swirl…which is basically like liquid Sour Patch Kids…

And finally, pieces of Sour Patch Kids to top everything off.

Turned on yet?

According to JunkFoodMom, the frozen dessert is AMAZING.

It can be found exclusively in Walmart.

And if you can’t make it to the mega store for your Red, White & Blue fix, don’t worry.

Sour Patch Kids has another frozen treat…

The Sour Patch Kids Ice Pops.

TEW. MUCH.

These delectable treats can be found at any regular grocery store.

Thank you Sour Patch Kids.

We’ll give you a call tomorrow.

