National
Home > National

Need Love In Your Life? New Sour Patch Kids Ice Cream Is Here For You

Lawd have mercy.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Billboard Winterfest at Park City Live! Day 1 - 2016 Park City

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

So apparently, a future lover for thousands of people has been laying low and now it’s finally ready to come out!

I’m talking about Sour Patch Kids ice cream of course.

The Instagram page JunkFoodMom posted their Red, White & Blue ice cream and now folks are celebrating the frozen treat they didn’t know they were missing.

Here’s the scoop:

The Red, White & Blue includes vanilla ice cream…

 

Lemon sorbet…

 

Redberry swirl…which is basically like liquid Sour Patch Kids…

 

And finally, pieces of Sour Patch Kids to top everything off.

 

Turned on yet?

According to JunkFoodMom, the frozen dessert is AMAZING.

Couldn’t wait any longer to bust into this. From Nestle Dreyers Ice Cream Company here’s Sour Patch Kids Red, White and Blue Light Ice Cream and sorbet. Lemon sorbet and vanilla light ice cream with a Redberry swirl and blue Sour Patch Kids Bitz. This stuff is amazing.👏🏻😍 if Sour is what you’re looking for it’s here. The combo ice cream/sorbet works great and has a tart lemon flavor. The Blue Bitz are actual pieces of sp Kids – most pieces are small but I got a few half- sized pieces. What makes this Sour is the Redberry Swirl. Yikes- if you get a spoonful of it I guarantee your face will pucker up. This may not be for everyone but if you like sour sweets you’ll love this 😝 “Sour then Sweet Get It Before It’s Gone “. 👏🏻👏🏻 Nestle Dreyers🏆💯. FOUND IN WALMART NEXT TO THE SUPERHEROES ICE CREAM #sourpatchkids #sourpatchkidsredwhiteandblue #sourpatchkidsicecream #sourpatchkidssorbet #nestle #dreyersicecream #nestledreyersicecream #redberryswirl #bluesourpatchkidsbitz #kidbitz #yesitssour #junkfood #sourthensweet #sourthensweettreat #getitbeforeitsgone #devosourapproved

A post shared by JunkFoodMom (@junkfoodmom) on

 

It can be found exclusively in Walmart.

And if you can’t make it to the mega store for your Red, White & Blue fix, don’t worry.

Sour Patch Kids has another frozen treat…

The Sour Patch Kids Ice Pops.

#costco #sourpatchkidspopsicle #sourpathkids #costcolife #shutupandtakemymoney

A post shared by Costco Bear (@thecostcobear) on

 

TEW. MUCH.

 

These delectable treats can be found at any regular grocery store.

Thank you Sour Patch Kids.

We’ll give you a call tomorrow.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Need Love In Your Life? New Sour Patch Kids Ice Cream Is Here For You

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 12 hours ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits :…
 14 hours ago
04.12.18
Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions
 16 hours ago
04.12.18
Cynthia Nixon Is Coming For That Black Vote!…
 19 hours ago
04.12.18
Damn, Dawgs: When Doing It For The ‘Gram…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
When A Poot Becomes A $1 Million Lawsuit:…
 21 hours ago
04.12.18
Photos