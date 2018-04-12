Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64 Nasty Lbs Of This In A Whale’s Stomach

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Killer Whale

    Source: Rpsycho / Getty

Screaming “Save The Whales!” sounds like something the earth loving character in a cliche 2000s movie would say – but in this case, it’s totally called for.

Panic Omg GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

A young sperm Whale was recently found dead, washed up on a beach in Spain and scientists were shocked to find about 64 pounds of gross plastic waste in his stomach.

You’d think humans would get it together considering we kinda need the oceans to live; but nah. 8 million tons of plastic gets dumped into the ocean every year.

Kanye West No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

Imagine what it must feel like to be a squid eating Whale and you wound up with a Pepsi bottle stuck in your intestines. Authorities in Murcia, Spain plan to launch a campaign to clean up 11 of their beaches.

That’s a good first step, but how about we all try not dumping trash into the ocean.  Love us, for real.

Edm Hater GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64 Nasty Lbs Of This In A Whale’s Stomach

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 12 hours ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits :…
 14 hours ago
04.12.18
Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions
 16 hours ago
04.12.18
Cynthia Nixon Is Coming For That Black Vote!…
 19 hours ago
04.12.18
Damn, Dawgs: When Doing It For The ‘Gram…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
When A Poot Becomes A $1 Million Lawsuit:…
 21 hours ago
04.12.18
Photos