Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This DJ Gives ‘Nice For What’ The New Orleans Bounce Remix It Deserves

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake & Virgil Abloh Celebrate Miami Art Week At The American Express Platinum House At The Miami Beach EDITION

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

If you thought Drake’s “Nice For What” was already giving you New Orleans bounce vibes, watch DJ She Real completely kill this Bounce mix. She’ll have you wishing you were somewhere on Bourbon Street with a bowl of etouffee.

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading This DJ Gives ‘Nice For What’ The New Orleans Bounce Remix It Deserves

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 12 hours ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits :…
 14 hours ago
04.12.18
Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions
 16 hours ago
04.12.18
Cynthia Nixon Is Coming For That Black Vote!…
 19 hours ago
04.12.18
Damn, Dawgs: When Doing It For The ‘Gram…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
When A Poot Becomes A $1 Million Lawsuit:…
 21 hours ago
04.12.18
Photos