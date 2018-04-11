Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV Show

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Bet red carpet

Source: Globalgrind.

T Pain got a tv show. The new show heading to Fuse TV will be called Side Gig with T-Pain, according to Deadline, he will be chronicling the paths of young entrepreneurs. That’s not all the Fuse Media has put a steak in Hip Hop announcing seven new original shows.

Fuse is even getting into magic with a show called Hip-Hop Houdini with Smoothini, featuring the street magician’s interactions with Iggy Azalea, A$AP Ferg and others. Y’all know how Black people feel about magic.

President and CEO Michael Schwimmer said they are targeting multicultural space. “Our strategy to entertain and engage young, multicultural millennials across all of our platforms has come together,” Schwimmer said in the company’s official announcement. “We’re bringing together research, practical experience and a talented team to deliver what this audience has told us they want: a place to see themselves, their passions and values on display, including through authentic, multiplatform access to their favorite music artists.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV Show

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2016
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule
 18 mins ago
04.13.18
Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Debuted New HGTV…
 2 hours ago
04.13.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Dubai World Cup
Janet Jackson Announces Global Open Dance Auditions
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show
Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth…
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 4 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 12 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 19 hours ago
04.13.18
Raves R Us: Epic Party In An Abandoned…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Nicki Minaj Cries, Reveals Beef With Cardi B
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Hazel E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma,…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Stunning: This Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah &…
 20 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A…
 21 hours ago
04.13.18
Photos