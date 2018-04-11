Entertainment News
Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen Told To Put Bandaids On Her Nipples At School

Foxy NC Staff
National No Bra Day isn’t until October, but one Florida teen got the celebration started six months early by going braless to school. 17-year old Lizzy Martinez is pissed at her school for forcing her to cover her nipples with bandaids after rocking the no bra look to class.

 

She says she was told, while wearing a super long sleeve Calvin Klein shirt, that her nipples and breasts were “distracting” other students and “a boy was laughing at her,” thus she was violating school dress code policy.

 

Martinez told Buzzfeed News, “They had me put on a second shirt and then stand up and, like, move and jump around to see how much my breasts moved. I was mortified. Most days I don’t wear [a bra]. It depends on my mood. I’m not wearing one right now, and why should it matter?”

The school even went as far as to block her from their Twitter after she went public about them sexualizing her.  Those are probably the same folks leaving comments under pics like this:

And the same people still shading Janet for this:

We get it, school is a place of learning. But when it comes to young girls and their growing bodies, it’s not healthy to shame them for something just because a snotty nose boy is not okay with it. Have folks not learned anything from the Women Empowerment Movement? SMH.

Martinez’s mom is calling for the school to amend its dress code policy.

