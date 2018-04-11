Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing Up

Another day, another trending topic.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Creative - iPhone App Icon

Source: Hoch Zwei / Getty

It’s normal to hear stories about your first words as a baby—most likely they were “mama” or “dada” and you were the cutest little thing in the world. But what about your first words as an adult? A lot less cute by far. Hit the flip to see Twitter participate in the funny hashtag, #MyFirstAdultWords. You will not spot a lie, but almost instantly, you will experience fatigue due to intense adulting.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading #MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing Up

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.12.18
5 Times Cardi B Showed She Was Smarter…
 4 hours ago
04.12.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Suffers From Superwoman Syndrome
 12 hours ago
04.12.18
Men Truly Don’t Know What To Do When…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
YouTube To Stream Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Security Video Of Safaree Being Robbed At Gun…
 13 hours ago
04.12.18
Thicker Than A Bowl Of Cold Grits :…
 14 hours ago
04.12.18
Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Proposes
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64…
 15 hours ago
04.12.18
Khloé Kardashian May Be Having Early Contractions
 16 hours ago
04.12.18
Cynthia Nixon Is Coming For That Black Vote!…
 19 hours ago
04.12.18
Damn, Dawgs: When Doing It For The ‘Gram…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
#MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
When A Poot Becomes A $1 Million Lawsuit:…
 21 hours ago
04.12.18
Photos