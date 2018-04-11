Top Of The Morning: How Is Bill Cosby Doing?

4/11/18- It’s Wednesday and Bill Cosby has already had a very hectic week. A topless protester ran towards him on Monday and on Tuesday his lawyer lit the courtroom up. Tom, Sybil, and Guy go back and forth with court details and possibilities for this case.

