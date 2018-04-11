Huggy Lowdown: The Orange Is In His Peelings Again!

4/11/18- On Monday, Michael Cohen had his office raided by the FBI and Donald Trump was mad! Cohen has been Trump’s lawyer for years so Huggy knows he’s angry. So angry that he’s looking to fire somebody to help his hurt feelings.

