Morning Minute: They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To

4/11/18- Usher‘s wife of three years is calling it quits! Grace Miguel is divorcing him after four people came out saying they had intimate relationships with him and gave them herpes. Not all women can stay with their men like Camille Cosby and Melania Trump!

