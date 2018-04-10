Entertainment News
According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About To Propose To Her

Is Vivica just trying to sell books?

Four scores ago, Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent dated. The end. Despite the short-lived romance, the actress has not stop talking about it. During a recent stop to promote her book Every Day I’m Hustling on the Wendy Williams Show and revealed more details about their former relationship.

“I think the reason that it’s haunted me for such a long time is I found out later that he wanted to propose to me,” Fox revealed.

Oh really? Watch the clip below.

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne _____________________________ #Roommates, we’ve all wanted to know why #VivicaAFox still brings up #50Cent and their relationship after 14 years!? But she finally cleared the air and set the record straight on the #WendyWilliamsShow! _____________________________ If you thought their romance was a flash in the pan, think again! Apparently the pair really loved one another and according to Vivica, 50 was ready to put a ring on it! __________________________________ Vivica admitted that’s the reason why their relationship still “haunts her.” She also said she’s still very attracted to him and when it came down to their bedroom business, she was the one that—read more at theshaderoom.com (📹: @wendyshow)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

OK Girl. Vivica also revealed she’s open to dating 50 again. We’re sure, but the real question is, would he date her again? The rapper took to Instagram to comment on Viv’s claims.

Vivica Fox Is Confronted By PETA During Her Book Launch At Barnes And Noble

Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk Show 'Face The Truth'

