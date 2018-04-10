Update: Tristan Thompson Spotted Entering Hotel With Mysterious Woman

Just days before reality star Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth to a baby girl, her NBA beau was captured getting a little too close to another woman.
The Daily Mail secured footage of Tristian Thompson at a recent party, seemingly kissing an unknown woman. The 27-year-old baller was out partying during a night off ahead of the Cavs Monday night game against the NY Knicks.
Just days ago, Khloe excitedly posted a photo of her and her Thompson anticipating the birth of their little one with the message “Ready whenever you are little mama.”
Will this development rock their happy home? Decide for yourself:
Yikes! #TristanThompson has some explaining to do. According to the Daily Mail, Tristan was seen making out with a mystery brunette in while partying in New York last weekend. Meanwhile, his pregnant girlfriend — #KhloeKardashian — is in Cleveland preparing to give birth. She's due any day now. 👀 Full story up now on lovebscott.com.
Surveillance footage of Thompson walking into a hotel with the mystery woman surfaced on the Internet and it doesn’t look good for the Cleveland Cavalier. While the video doesn’t show any contact between Thompson and the curvy woman, it comes after the duo were spotted getting cozy at a public party earlier that day. One might assume it’s nothing since Thompson doesn’t seem to be hiding his interaction with the woman, but it’s still very questionable (and creepy as hell).
He sure loves women with interesting booties, we mean bodies.
Check it out, below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section. Cheating or nah?!
TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex ________________________________________ #Roommates, there's more!!!! ________________________________________ So earlier today, video of Tristan at a NYC club leaked and you can see a girl all up in his grill. Well, #Roomies THE TEA RUNNETH OVER!!! We have exclusive footage of the two of them leaving the DAY party (where you saw her all up in his face) together and arriving back to his team HOTEL around 8:30pm on April 7th. He got there wearing a black Supreme jacket, and FOUR hours later, the pair reemerge from the hotel with Tristan changing his outfit for the next event. _______________________________________ Then they hopped into the same SUV and headed to Soho House (for the night party) in the Meatpacking district, which is a member's only club with strict cellphone policy. Then at 5am, they returned to his hotel together AGAIN and he even held the door open for her like a gentleman. _______________________________________ The next day (April 8th), she was seen again leaving the hotel (while Tristan stayed behind in the hotel) around 8pm still wearing her exact same outfit as the night before. Sis even had an overnight bag in hand! 📷: Splash News #TSRExclusive
