Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Halsey Pays For A Young Fan To Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

This is such a dope experience for this young girl!

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
iHeartMedia Presents A Fireside Chat About Driving Creativity And Success With Ryan Seacrest And Halsey

Source: Tony Barson / Getty

A young superfan caught Complex’s episode of Sneaker Shopping with Halsey, and that inspired her to ask her dad to make their own episode of the show in their garage. Halsey herself caught wind of Luna Stracci and her dad who tweeted about their sneaker shopping, and she decided to fund the whole episode calling the girl a “young legend.”

Complex’s Joe La Puma, Halsey, and Luna’s dad organized the whole thing for her 5th birthday, and Stracci’s one-of-a-kind episode was just posted–and as you might imagine, it’s adorable.

The now 5-year-old talks about her favorite styles, wanting to see more women on sneaker shopping, and picks out her favorite shoes. You can peep the whole episode below.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Halsey Pays For A Young Fan To Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Gladiators: Can You Believe Only Two Episodes Left…
 2 hours ago
04.11.18
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Reveals Her 17-Year Battle With Bipolar…
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
‘Boomerang’ Reboot Series In The Works At BET,…
 16 hours ago
04.11.18
Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo…
 17 hours ago
04.11.18
Exclusive: ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Ann Ogbomo Talks New…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Folks Are Aroused Over The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Cryptology: A Bookie And A Better Talk Risk…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Boi-1da Speaks On The Constant Drake Ghostwriting Rumors,…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
When It Comes To Domestic Violence, Why Do…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Cruel Parents: Little Girl Loses Her Mind When…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Update: Tristan Thompson Spotted Entering Hotel With Mysterious…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Tyra Banks Talks About The Gender Pay Gap,…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Photos