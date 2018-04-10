Watch: Halsey Pays For A Young Fan To Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

1 reads Leave a comment
A young superfan caught Complex’s episode of Sneaker Shopping with Halsey, and that inspired her to ask her dad to make their own episode of the show in their garage. Halsey herself caught wind of Luna Stracci and her dad who tweeted about their sneaker shopping, and she decided to fund the whole episode calling the girl a “young legend.”
Complex’s Joe La Puma, Halsey, and Luna’s dad organized the whole thing for her 5th birthday, and Stracci’s one-of-a-kind episode was just posted–and as you might imagine, it’s adorable.
The now 5-year-old talks about her favorite styles, wanting to see more women on sneaker shopping, and picks out her favorite shoes. You can peep the whole episode below.
