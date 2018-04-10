Entertainment News
We May Soon See The First Black Trans Victoria’s Secret Model — Thanks To The Internet

Foxy NC Staff
Most of us can agree that many barriers have been broken and much history has been made in the last decade regarding gender identity. The media may give all the credit to Caitlyn Jenner for making the public aware of the struggles trans people face, but issa lie.

Janet Mock and Laverne Cox are two of the most famous faces when it comes transwomen of color, but another diva maybe joining the list of history making beauties — and social media could be responsible for it.

Leyna Bloom has folks all over the Internet retweeting and liking her photos, in hopes of becoming the first Trans model of color to hit the Victoria Secret catwalk. Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Carmen Carrera tried her hand at being the first trans model to get her wings. Even ANTM star Isyss was looking like a volable candidate at one point — but it didn’t happen.

After last year’s Vickie Secret show, Bloom took to Twitter to vent about all the caucasity they had on the runway:

Luckily, she knows her worth, and added tax to it:

 

In the words of Issa Rae, we’re supporting everybody Black. Join the wave and let’s help our good sis Leyna Bloom get the job of her dream.

 

 

