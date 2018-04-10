Entertainment News
Boi-1da Speaks On The Constant Drake Ghostwriting Rumors, “It Bothers Me Because I’m Close To It”

He's not here for all these false allegations

Foxy NC Staff
ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESSROOM

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

The biggest takeaway from the beef between Drake and Meek Mill back in 2015 came from Meek claiming that Drake used a ghostwriter. Funkmaster Flex even leaked some reference tracks, which rap fans still bring up this day when people reference pretty much anything about Drizzy or his success.

Boi-1da, who produced one of Drake’s most recent hits “God’s Plan” along with a majority of his hits, had an interview with Rap Radar recently, and he defended his frequent collaborator, saying the accusations were blown all the way out of proportion. 1da assures the audience that these rumors are completely incorrect, and also makes sure to emphasize that Drake is one of the most talented artists in the game.

He said on the podcast, “I think Drake is literally one of the greatest songwriters of all time, and he writes his own songs…And for someone to try and discredit somebody who I’ve literally seen write songs like he’s writing an essay, it bothers me because I’m close to it. I know he writes his own songs.”

He says in the interview that Drake and his rumored ghostwriter Quentin Miller have definitely worked together before, but in a collaborative manner, and Drake was responsible for all of his own work. He continued, “They collaborated on some songs…Quentin is really dope, but somebody just made some fake narrative of Drake writing in sweatshops and all this stuff. It’s just not true man.”

Photos