FBI Raids Trump's Attorney's Office, Trump Cries Foul

FBI Raids Trump’s Attorney’s Office, Trump Cries Foul

Danielle Jennings
The FBI started off the week with a bang, as the government agency officially raided the offices of Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

In a story that will certainly see many developments over the next few days, weeks or even months, the FBI showed up to Michael Cohen’s office and raided the premises. Cohen is Trump’s personal lawyer and as expected, #45 is not happy about this recent turn of events, as reported by The Root. As we all know, when the FBI shows up things are about to get very serious.

Via The Root:

On Monday, agents from the FBI searched the home, office and New York City hotel room of Michael Cohen—Donald Trump’s longtime attorney—and the president didn’t like it one bit. The Wall Street Journal reports that the records seized from Cohen include those related to payments made to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

The FBI raids were part of a probe being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan—an investigation that is being coordinated with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller. In late October 2016—two weeks before the presidential election—Cohen made a payment of $130,000 to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. Cohen reportedly used First Republic Bank to wire the funds to an attorney representing Daniels.

After receiving a federal subpoena for records related to the transaction, First Republic conducted its own investigation of the transaction and submitted its findings to the U.S. Treasury Department in the form of a suspicious-activity report. Banks are required to send suspicious-activity reports to the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network when they observe transactions that either have no apparent lawful purpose or that deviate inexplicably from a customer’s normal bank activity. The payment to Daniels was sent from First Republic Bank to a client-trust account at City National Bank. City National also investigated the transaction last year, according to the Wall Street Journal. Cohen has previously said that he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and that he was not reimbursed by either the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign.

After the news broke about the FBI raid, right on cue Trump took to his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to proclaim that it was all “a witch hunt” and he reportedly called the raid a “disgrace.” He further stated his opinion on the matter by saying that the investigation is “an attack on what we all stand for.”

#45 wasn’t done with his remarks, which blame everyone, but himself. He also said that Robert Mueller’s team was “the most conflicted group of people,” and criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation, saying that he made a “terrible mistake.” When asked if he would fire Mueller, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”

 

