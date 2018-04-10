Ellen Approves: Yodeling Walmart Kid Makes It To Daytime TV

Viral sensation Mason Ramsey — a.k.a. Lil Hank, a.k.a. Yodeling Walmart Kid — has all the Internet belting and yodeling to his infectious tune. From hilarious imitations to intense dance challenges, Mason has clearly influenced the culture.

Of course Ellen has taken notice. An appearance on her show signals that a viral star has truly made it.

Check out Mason’s chat and heartwarming performance on Ellen below!

