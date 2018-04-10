Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gut Check: A Nutritionist Says This Has Been The Secret Key To Flawless Skin All Along

You are what you eat.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Morning routine

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

After health experts spoke to Vogue about the secret to having clear skin, Daily Mail decided to weigh in on the topic. Holistic nutritionist, biochemist and co-founder of Zea Skin Solutions Paula Simpson agrees that great skin is definitely all about your gut. She tells the site, “If our digestion is unhealthy, the whole body suffers. Malnourishment, toxicity, weight gain, lack of energy and blemished skin are some of the health effects of poor gut health.”

Simpson blames poor digestion on modern technology, saying “Modern food technologies and processing in the western diet have stripped away the good bacteria and enzymes that help build a healthy gut flora and skin microbiome.”

So what superfoods can you load up on to get your gut back in check? Simmons suggests cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, cloves and nutmeg. Click here for more on how to get the perfect skin you dream of.

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, The Bash, Sebastian Thomaz

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

Continue reading So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Are Father-Son Easter Goals

Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz are nothing short of father-son goals. Wiz took he and Amber Rose's son to Coachella over the weekend to enjoy the festival and celebrate Easter. Sebastian kicked it poolside with his dad and racked up on eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt. Luckily, there was someone around to document all of the cuteness. Check out Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian's adorable moments from the holiday weekend.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Gladiators: Can You Believe Only Two Episodes Left…
 2 hours ago
04.11.18
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Reveals Her 17-Year Battle With Bipolar…
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
‘Boomerang’ Reboot Series In The Works At BET,…
 16 hours ago
04.11.18
Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo…
 17 hours ago
04.11.18
Exclusive: ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Ann Ogbomo Talks New…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Folks Are Aroused Over The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Cryptology: A Bookie And A Better Talk Risk…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Boi-1da Speaks On The Constant Drake Ghostwriting Rumors,…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
When It Comes To Domestic Violence, Why Do…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Cruel Parents: Little Girl Loses Her Mind When…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Update: Tristan Thompson Spotted Entering Hotel With Mysterious…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Tyra Banks Talks About The Gender Pay Gap,…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Photos