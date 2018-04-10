Local
Home > Local

Durham County Toddler Found Unresponsive In Water

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Toddlers portrait

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

 

A 3-year-old girl is in intensive care today after being found unresponsive in the water near her Durham County home Monday.

Authorities say the girl was at home with her father and had wandered away from her home with her dog.

Paramedics worked to save the 3-year-old who was pulled from water behind a ranch-style home on Rougemont Road.

She was taken to Duke University Hospital.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the toddler was in the water.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Durham County Toddler Found Unresponsive In Water

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Gladiators: Can You Believe Only Two Episodes Left…
 2 hours ago
04.11.18
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Reveals Her 17-Year Battle With Bipolar…
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
04.11.18
‘Boomerang’ Reboot Series In The Works At BET,…
 16 hours ago
04.11.18
Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo…
 17 hours ago
04.11.18
Exclusive: ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Ann Ogbomo Talks New…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Folks Are Aroused Over The “Pink Matter” Janelle…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Cryptology: A Bookie And A Better Talk Risk…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
Boi-1da Speaks On The Constant Drake Ghostwriting Rumors,…
 18 hours ago
04.11.18
When It Comes To Domestic Violence, Why Do…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Cruel Parents: Little Girl Loses Her Mind When…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Update: Tristan Thompson Spotted Entering Hotel With Mysterious…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Tyra Banks Talks About The Gender Pay Gap,…
 19 hours ago
04.11.18
Photos