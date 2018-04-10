TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: Stormy Days For Trump Ahead

4/10/18-  Donald Trump was mad when the FBI stopped by his lawyer Michael Cohen’s office and ceased all documents inside. Trump said that someone broke into the office when really the FBI had a warrant to search the place. Huggy Lowdown thinks “Stormy” days are coming Trump’s way.

04.10.18
