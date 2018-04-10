Entertainment News
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat & Squint Meme

Turns out she wasn’t looking at anything, she was just in pain.

This week’s viral idol is Kalin Elisa, the star of everyone’s favorite squinting meme.

While most captions assume that Kalin is squinting to make out something far off in the distance, the original post from March 19 proves she wasn’t looking at anything — she was in extreme flex-induced pain.

In the original photo (below), Kalin can be seen slaying shit with no regard for her own knee cartilidge.

She says her goal in life is to put as many smiles on as many faces as possible in her time on this globe. She might reach her goal sooner than expected, and it’s brought much-needed joy to all of our lives.

Keep flipping to see some of the best memee Kalin’s squint produced. Plus, hear why her new status as a viral idol is messing with her love life.

