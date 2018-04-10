Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Fake Black Lives Matters Facebook Page Scams Thousands

Nerly 700,000 people followed fradulent BLM page.

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

 

Ferguson Tense After Shootout On Anniversary Of Michael Brown's Death

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Facebook has suspended the largest Black Lives Matter page becuase it was found to be a complete fake.

In a time when Facebook’s integrity as an organization is under immense scrutiny, it’s important for users to know who is behind their favorite pages.

Thousands of people were scammed into making donations through a fake Black Lives Matter Facebook page that has ties to a middle-aged Australian man. CNN discovered that the page, titled Black Lives Matter, raked in at least $100,000 through online fundraisers that supposedly went to the organzation.

CNN reports that the fake BLM page had about 700,000 followers, which is nearly twice the amount of followers the actual Black Lives Matter Facebook page has.

After the news organization discovered the fraudulent page, Facebook took about a week to shut it down. It was only suspended after days of corresepondence with the social media website–and that only happened because it suspended the administrator’s user account.

However, Facebook was informed of the issues with the fake page months ago. Patrisse Cullors, who helped to found the Black Lives Matter movement, alerted Facebook about the fake because she was concerned that it was a scam.

RELATED STORIES:

SpeakHER Podcast Episode 1: Black Lives Matter Co-Founder, Patrisse Cullors

‘Black Lives Matter Week Of Action’ Observed At Schools Across The Nation

White Tears! Amazon’s Alexa Believes Black Lives Matter And Folks Are Bigly Mad!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Fake Black Lives Matters Facebook Page Scams Thousands

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Talk
Eve Revealed She Was Drugged At A Party…Guess…
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
Get moving, get grooving
Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?
 6 hours ago
04.10.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 7 hours ago
04.10.18
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat…
 9 hours ago
04.10.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie And Her Family Just Can’t…
 15 hours ago
04.10.18
LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks…
 16 hours ago
04.10.18
Cardi B Is Having A…
 17 hours ago
04.10.18
Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious…
 17 hours ago
04.10.18
Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Slam Facebook
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta;…
 19 hours ago
04.10.18
Beyhive, Assemble: Beyonce’s Coachella Set Will Be Live…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Photos