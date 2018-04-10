National
Took A Bite Out Of Crime: Suspect Bites Off And Swallows Cops Finger During Altercation

Man Bites Off And Swallows Cop’s Finger During Altercation

Ainsley Johnson, 34, is facing resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer charges after biting off more than he could chew in a recent altercation with an Brooklyn police officer.

Johnson was arrested and  escorted to the precinct without any problems until an officer attempted to handcuff the suspect while in the station. A physical fight broke out between Johnson and the officer causing the two to fall to the floor where Johnson managed to bite off the tip of the middle finger of the 24-year-old police officer and swallow it before it could be retrieved by the other officers in the precinct

Since 2008, Johnson, who is also a registered sex offender, has been arrested a total of twelve times where he was convicted of rape during an incident Queens, NY and booked for attempted sexual battery during another sexual offense in 2012. Johnson was initially arrested for criminal mischief charges but, will probably see more charges added following this incident. Ainsley Johnson is currently awaiting arraignment.

