Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta; One Person Injured

Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta
Its been reported by TMZ that Floyd Mayweather’s tour bus was shot up in Atlanta outside of the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead Monday morning. Despite being in one of the vehicles that were shot Mayweather was uninjured., his bodyguard wasn’t as lucky. One of Floyd’s bodyguards was allegedly shot in the leg.
Police said that the three vehicles that were in Mayweather’s motorcade were shot at after another vehicle pulled up beside them at an intersection and started firing several shots in their direction. Police said, “All three vehicles fled and reported being followed for a distance.”
