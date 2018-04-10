LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks Who’s King

After months of anticipation, NBA fans finally got to see a showdown between LeBron James and the New York Knicks.

Back in November, Knicks big man Enes Kanter responded to James’ declaration that he was “King Of New York” by calling him “princess.”

Enes Kanter calls LeBron 'princess' as war of words continues following Knicks' loss https://t.co/NQJ1pzmnKD (WATCH) pic.twitter.com/YzAEXODUr9 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) November 14, 2017

Monday night, they finally had their rematch, and LeBron displayed Hall Of Fame levels of pettiness before the game even tipped off.

Last year, Enes Kanter asked LeBron, “What do you call yourself? King, queen, princess, whatever you are…” Tonight at The Garden, LeBron’s sneakers have a simple reminder on the heel: “I’M KING.” pic.twitter.com/ytvyLpWpxp — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 9, 2018

LeBron’s kicks weren’t the only statement he made. This dunk — which sent a grown man the same size as him scrambling for cover — counted for two of his 26 points. He also added 6 rebounds and 11 assists.

Michael Beasley just had a come to Jesus moment business decision lolllll pic.twitter.com/3GUIVPgHhl — Sindarius Thornwob (@World_Wide_Wob) April 10, 2018

After the 24-point win, it’s safe to say LeBron’s throne is safe for another season.

