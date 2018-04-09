National
Home > National

OMG: Gang Members Admit To Firebombing Homes To Push Black People Out

It was a full-on plan.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
23137702

Source: NA / Getty

Three L.A. gang members face some serious time for racially motivated attacks in 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jose Saucedo, 24, Edwin Felix, 26, and Jonathan Portillo, 23, all pled guilty to federal hate crime charges for reportedly firebombing Black homes in the Ramona Gardens housing project. The three defendants belonged to the Latino gang Big Hazard, and the attacks were allegedly apart of a big plan to push Black residents out of the gang’s territory. 

The attacks began on Mother’s Day in 2014 and they were allegedly green lit by leader Carlos Hernandez, 31. He said the Mexican Mafia — a prison gang that reportedly runs various Southern California Hispanic gangs — ordered the attacks.

Eight men reportedly carried out the firebombings, with each assigned different roles ranging from smashing windows, to throwing in the Molotov cocktails used to start the fires.

Four homes were hit with the attacks, but luckily no one was severely injured.

Now, four years later, Saucedo, Felix, and Portillo are taking their plea deal in exchange for lighter sentences, although they each still face over 30 years in prison. The three defendants also won’t have to testify against Hernandez and another member of the group as part of their deal.

Three other gang members have already pleaded guilty in relation to the firebombings.

At the time of the attack at least one of the residents said they would ask for an emergency transfer out of Romona Gardens. Others insisted that they would stay put. In late 2016, around 4% of Ramona Gardens 1,800 residents were Black, according to the L.A. Times. 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading OMG: Gang Members Admit To Firebombing Homes To Push Black People Out

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Talk
Eve Revealed She Was Drugged At A Party…Guess…
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
Get moving, get grooving
Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?
 6 hours ago
04.10.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 7 hours ago
04.10.18
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat…
 9 hours ago
04.10.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie And Her Family Just Can’t…
 15 hours ago
04.10.18
LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks…
 16 hours ago
04.10.18
Cardi B Is Having A…
 17 hours ago
04.10.18
Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious…
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Slam Facebook
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta;…
 19 hours ago
04.10.18
Beyhive, Assemble: Beyonce’s Coachella Set Will Be Live…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Photos