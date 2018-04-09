Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bill Cosby’s First Day Back In Court Was Flooded With Breasts, Arrests And Protests

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

For the first time since the #MeToo movement took over the entertainment industry, Bill Cosby is officially back in court.

You’d think things would be a little more tame since we’ve seen the Cos’ in court before — but ish got real. As Bill arrived at the Pennsylvania courthouse, he was greeted by lots of news cameras, screaming protesters and one woman’s fully exposed breast.

The topless protestor, whose real name is Nicolle Rochelle, jumped a barricade and ran toward Cosby, chanting “Hey hey hey, women’s lives matter.” She even had the names of Cosby’s accusers written in black ink on her torso.

Surprisingly, Rochelle actually had a brief history with Cosby before crashing his court appearance with the top off. She appeared in four episodes of The Cosby Show in the 1990s when she was just 12 years old. However, she said she never had any bad experiences with Cosby while on the show.

The 80-year old comedian laughed as police tackled Rochelle into a bush, handcuffed her, and walked her into the courthouse. The brave actress was charged with disorderly conduct and if convicted, she will be required to pay a fine. At least she got her point across.

What are your thoughts?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Bill Cosby’s First Day Back In Court Was Flooded With Breasts, Arrests And Protests

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Talk
Eve Revealed She Was Drugged At A Party…Guess…
 4 hours ago
04.10.18
Get moving, get grooving
Can You Do The ‘Zydeco Wiggle’ Line Dance?
 6 hours ago
04.10.18
Trending Women's Empowerment 2018 - Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 7 hours ago
04.10.18
The True (And Relatable) Story Behind The Squat…
 9 hours ago
04.10.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie And Her Family Just Can’t…
 15 hours ago
04.10.18
LeBron James’ Kicks (And Stats) Showed The Knicks…
 16 hours ago
04.10.18
Cardi B Is Having A…
 17 hours ago
04.10.18
Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious…
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Slam Facebook
 18 hours ago
04.10.18
Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta;…
 19 hours ago
04.10.18
Beyhive, Assemble: Beyonce’s Coachella Set Will Be Live…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Already Stressed At Work? Hopefully These Dancers Can…
 21 hours ago
04.10.18
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool…
 22 hours ago
04.10.18
Photos